M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

