Nasdacoin Trading Up 52.1% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $115,303.74 and approximately $11,227.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,793,934 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

