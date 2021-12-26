Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 5,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

NTRA stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

