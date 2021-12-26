Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLLSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NLLSF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

