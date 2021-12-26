Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

