Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

