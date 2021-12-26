Nervos Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.93 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $688.17 million and $16.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,328.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.89 or 0.08086663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00309645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00899009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00074798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00415356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.81 or 0.00253951 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,960,078,467 coins and its circulating supply is 29,151,082,298 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

