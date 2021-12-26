NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of NetApp by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,284 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

