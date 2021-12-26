New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46.21 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 202,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.