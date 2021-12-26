New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,036 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $42,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

