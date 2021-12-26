New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.65 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

