New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $37,000 in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 310.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 143,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

WSBF opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $539.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.30. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

