NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.36).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,944 ($104.95) on Thursday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,004.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,981.90. The company has a market cap of £10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

