NEXT (NEXT) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $840,439.19 and $4,415.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00306773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

