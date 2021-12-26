NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE NGL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

