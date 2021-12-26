Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

