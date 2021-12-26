Noir Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Noir has a total market cap of $276,390.33 and $538.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00227677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.65 or 0.00501758 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00075709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,444,887 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

