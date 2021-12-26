Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €29.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.29) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.80) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.12 ($30.47).

ETR ARL opened at €28.60 ($32.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €17.86 ($20.07) and a twelve month high of €29.90 ($33.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.30 and its 200 day moving average is €24.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

