Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697,452 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

