Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.85 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Polaris were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 111.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 714.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

