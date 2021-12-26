Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 146,707 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 99.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,707 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

