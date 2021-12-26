Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 36,946 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.72 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

