Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

