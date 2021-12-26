NuCypher Price Reaches $0.82 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $577.82 million and approximately $60.87 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,374,595,678 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

