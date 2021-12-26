Nvwm LLC Invests $40,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

