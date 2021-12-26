Nvwm LLC Sells 84 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Paychex by 1,455.5% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 75,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 11.2% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

