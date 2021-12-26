Nvwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

VHT opened at $264.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

