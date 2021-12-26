Nwam LLC Purchases 370 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

