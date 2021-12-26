Nwam LLC Reduces Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $154.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

