Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

