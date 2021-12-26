OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.64 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $1.23 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

