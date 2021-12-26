Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

