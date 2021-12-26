OIN Finance Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $147,404.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

