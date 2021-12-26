Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 528,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

