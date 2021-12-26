OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

