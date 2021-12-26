OpenOcean 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $43.94 million and $1.65 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.93 or 0.08049204 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,285.36 or 0.99917032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

