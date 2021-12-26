OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at BTIG Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIDS. Truist Securities dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

