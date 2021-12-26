Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Owens Corning also reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. 1,321,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,937. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,669,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,826.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 219,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Owens Corning by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.