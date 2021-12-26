Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

OMI opened at $43.65 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Owens & Minor by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Owens & Minor by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

