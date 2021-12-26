Oxen (OXEN) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and $120,929.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.81 or 0.08114862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00307456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.98 or 0.00901199 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00074856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00416653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00254272 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,466,609 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

