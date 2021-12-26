Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,064 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

