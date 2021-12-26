Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 144.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBRV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.