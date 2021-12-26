Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $880,282.82 and approximately $23.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

