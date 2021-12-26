Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. Paychex has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

