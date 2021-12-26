Peanut Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $242,639.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

