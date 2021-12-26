Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.14). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 136,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.57 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £13.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.99.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

