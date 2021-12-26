PEPS Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $437.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $437.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00177289 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

