PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

