Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $$6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.