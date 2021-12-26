Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells 2,250 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

